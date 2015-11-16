Giants' Cruz out for season due to calf surgery

Victor Cruz of the NFL's New York Giants smiles as U.S. President Barack Obama mentions him in his remarks at the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTR4UJE6

(Reuters) - New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz will have season-ending surgery on his left calf to resolve an injury he suffered during training camp, the National Football League team said on Monday.

Cruz, 29, tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in October last year and has not played for the Giants this season due to his calf injury.

“It’s very disappointing and I feel very badly for Victor.” Giants head coach Tom Coughlin said during a news conference.

“In terms of this one issue, (it is) obviously most difficult to get over the hump with. He’s going to have this taken care of and hopefully it will solve the issue and he can move forward, and so can we.”

Cruz, a Pro Bowl selection in 2012, had spoken about his season-ending surgery earlier on Monday in a video posted on Bleacher Report’s ‘Uninterrupted’ site.

“This hurts because I’ve worked so hard to come back from patellar tendon surgery, fought hard day in and day out, rehab, physical work, strength work,” said Cruz.

“(I) felt like I was back to 100 percent and then the calf happens and it’s tough thing to go through. It’s a tough thing to go through emotionally, physically.”

The Giants, who were beaten 27-26 by the New England Patriots on Sunday, are 5-5 this season but still lead the four-team National Football Conference East division.