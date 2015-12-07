Jets earn New York bragging rights with win over Giants

Dec 6, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a game-tying touchdown in front of New York Giants corner back Prince Amukamara (20) and New York Giants safety Craig Dahl (43) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Giants 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Giants kicker Josh Brown’s franchise record ended at 29 straight field-goal attempts made when he pulled a 48-yarder wide left, helping the New York Jets to a 23-20 overtime win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

“It was time for one of these games to go our way,” said a jubilant Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, who finished with 12 catches for 131 yards, including a game-tying 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that made it 20-20.

The Jets, down 20-10 at the half, also got a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to running back Bilal Powell and two field goals from kicker Randy Bullock, including the 31-yard game-winner in overtime, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“It was a good win,” said Jets head coach Todd Bowles. “Usually the games we’ve been winning, we’ve been ahead. So for us to come from behind and show some grit during the season, that’s the mark of a good team, so we finally got to that point.”

The Giants, who got a fifth-straight 100-yard receiving performance from receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (six receptions for 149 yards, one touchdown), saw their dynamic receiver come up with a huge 72-yard second-quarter touchdown catch that gave the team a 17-10 second quarter.

Dec 6, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is sacked by New York Giants defensive end Robert Ayers (91) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Giants 23-20 in overtime.

Offensively, the Jets dominated the Giants in nearly every major statistical category, including time of possession (38:31 to 29:56) and third-down conversions (40 percent to 27 percent).

With the win, the 7-5 Jets snapped a five-game losing streak against the Giants in regular-season games. The Jets also improved to 3-0 against the NFC East this season, with a Dec. 19 road game against the Dallas Cowboys remaining.

The Giants, meanwhile, fell to 5-7, their grasp on a potential playoff berth becoming looser by the week with seemingly no answers in sight as to why they are unable to finish games on the right foot.

“Our team put a lot into this; they worked very hard for this,” Coughlin said.

“They had outstanding practices on Wednesday and Thursday. We were in good position to win the game, we didn’t win the game, we didn’t finish it, we didn’t win it. So it was a lot of disappointment, obviously.”