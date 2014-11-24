Romo leads Cowboys to late win over Giants

Nov 23, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s ‘catch of the season’ put the Giants in control against the Cowboys on Sunday, but Tony Romo produced another late scoring drive to lead Dallas to a 31-28 win at MetLife Stadium.

Trailing 28-24 with three minutes remaining, Romo led the Cowboys on an 80-yard drive and found Dez Bryant for the game-winning 13-yard touchdown.

“You gain experience and understand where your mindset needs to be to win the game,” Romo told reporters. “When you’ve been through it you can give yourself an advantage, mentally. You go do it.”

The win kept the Cowboys (8-3) tied with Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East, while the Giants (3-8) dropped their sixth straight game.

The defeat will be hard to swallow for the Giants, who started well and led 14-3 early in the second quarter after Beckham’s second touchdown of the game.

The rising rookie shrugged off a Cowboys defender who was grabbing his shirt, and leapt backwards into the end zone to corral the ball one-handed from Eli Manning’s pass.

“I hope it’s not the greatest catch of all time. I hope that I can make more,” Beckham said. “It really means nothing without a win.”

Nov 23, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham finished with 146 receiving yards, including the stunning 43-yard scoring catch, and his two touchdowns helped the Giants to a 21-10 halftime lead.

Dallas rallied, scoring 14 straight points in the third quarter to seize a 24-21 advantage, only for New York to respond again, Manning tossing a one-yard touchdown to Adrien Robinson to cap a 93-yard drive with three minutes left to play.

Nov 23, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) on the ground after being sacked by New York Giants defensive end Damontre Moore (98) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Romo had four touchdown passes on the night, two to Bryant, as the Cowboys remained undefeated on the road at 5-0.

The NFL’s leading rusher DeMarco Murray added 121 yards behind Dallas’ dominant offensive line, but still felt as if the rushing attack could be better.

“We were a little rusty,” Murray said. “We’ll look at the film and correct those things. It’s always tough against a division rival.”

New York quarterback Manning was coming off a five-interception performance last week against San Francisco, but was better against the Cowboys.

He threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns but had a costly interception in the third quarter with New York deep in Dallas territory.