Manning rallies Giants past 49ers in last minute

(The Sports Xchange) - Giants quarterback Eli Manning engineered his 27th career game-winning, fourth-quarter drive, connecting with tight end Larry Donnell on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left, giving New York a 30-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers scored 21 points in the second half on touchdown passes by quarterback Colin Kaepernick to wide receiver Anquan Boldin and tight end Garrett Celek and a two-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde.

Hyde’s touchdown with 1:45 to play gave San Francisco a 27-23 lead before Manning drove his team down field.

”It’s good offensively to get in a rhythm like that, but we have to win games,“ Kaepernick said. ”That’s why we play.

“To me, there’s still 11 more games. We have an opportunity to go 12-4. We have to get on that path.”

Manning, who finished 41 of 54 for 441 yards and one interception, connected on two of his three touchdown passes in the second half.

The Giants had led 13-6 at halftime, with Odell Beckham Jr. catching five passes for 89 yards. He finished with 121 yards on seven catches.

Two of Beckham’s longest receptions were directly responsible for New York’s first 10 points.

His first was a 49-yard grab that set up the first of Josh Brown’s two field goals, then he made a 31-yard catch to set the stage for running back Shane Vereen’s two-yard touchdown reception to make it 10-3.

Brown added his second field goal, a 41-yarder, to give the Giants a 13-3 lead with 4:02 left in the first half.

The 49ers’ only points of the first half came on their opening and final drives, both field goals by kicker Phil Dawson.

Boldin finished with eight catches for 107 yards.

Hyde gained 93 yards on 21 carries, and Kaepernick was 23-for-35 for 262 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.