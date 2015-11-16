Gostkowski field goal gives Patriots last-gasp win over Giants

Nov 15, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots punter and holder Ryan Allen (6) congratulates kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) on the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants with 1 second remaining at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Stephen Gostkowski made a 54-yard field goal with one second left to lift the New England Patriots to a 27-26 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium that kept them undefeated.

On the final drive, New England quarterback Tom Brady was almost intercepted by Giants rookie safety Landon Collins, who dropped the ball when he landed awkwardly on his neck and upper back.

The Patriots moved the ball into Giants territory with four seconds remaining and Gostkowski finished the rally.

“All I really think about is don’t kick the ball too hard because a lot of times when I miss kicks, it’s when I really try to kill it,” Gostkowski said, adding that he sang a song in his head to tune out the noise and other distractions prior to attempting his game-winning kick.

“I look forward to the opportunity. I think if you shy away from the opportunity, you have a good chance of going out there and second-guessing yourself.”

The Giants had gone ahead 26-24 on a 29-yard Josh Brown field goal just after the two-minute warning, though they felt they had scored a touchdown just moments before when quarterback Eli Manning connected with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in front of cornerback Malcolm Butler in the end zone.

Officials ruled a touchdown, but replays showed Butler batted the ball out of Beckham’s hands before his second foot was on the ground to complete the catch.

“I lost us the game with the play down in the end zone, a play that should have been made,” Beckham said.

“You can’t leave it up to the officials to get anything right. You’ve got to make the play yourself and it was just a case of playing the play longer than the opponent.”

New York’s defense played the Patriots tough, coming up with two big turnovers, but the offense was unable to convert either into touchdowns.

Brady completed 26 of 42 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Manning threw for 361 yards, completing 24 of 44 with two touchdowns.

“Not much for me to say about it other than the frustration was -- I mean finish the game, just get the game over with,” Giants head coach Tom Coughlin said.

“I thought there were times in the second half we weren’t able obviously to sustain any kind of drives and that was frustrating in itself.”