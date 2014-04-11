NY Giants quarterback Manning has ankle surgery

Dec 15, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has undergone left ankle surgery, the team has announced.

The Giants say Manning had the arthroscopic procedure in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday. He sprained the joint in the regular-season finale in late December.

“I went through the recovery and rehab after suffering the sprain,” Manning said in a statement. “I was still experiencing some discomfort as I began my normal offseason preparation, and after consultation, we felt the right thing was to have Dr. (Robert) Anderson clean out the ankle.”

Manning expects to be running within six weeks.