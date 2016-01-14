Giants to promote McAdoo to head coach: reports

(Reuters) - The New York Giants are set to name offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo as their new head coach, according to media reports on Wednesday.

NFL Network and NFL.Com reported that McAdoo would replace Tom Coughlin, who stepped down last week after winning two Super Bowls in 12 seasons with the National Football League team.

McAdoo, who would take over a team that finished the 2015 season with a 6-10 record, has been coaching in the NFL since 2004. The 38-year-old spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers before moving to New York in 2014.

The move would give the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning a measure of offensive continuity.

McAdoo had also been interviewed for the vacant head coach position at the Philadelphia Eagles, who have yet to announce a replacement for Chip Kelly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns appointed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson as their new head coach.