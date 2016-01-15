Giants make it official, name McAdoo as head coach

(Reuters) - The New York Giants made it official on Thursday, promoting offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo to head coach, taking over after the 12-year reign of Tom Coughlin.

“I have been preparing for this moment my entire professional life,” said the 38-year-old McAdoo, who joined the Giants two seasons ago after serving as quarterback coach for the Green Bay Packers.

McAdoo interviewed with team president John Mara and general manager Jerry Reese on Jan. 5 and again on Wednesday when he also spoke with team chairman Steve Tisch. Mara and Reese interviewed five other candidates before settling on McAdoo.

“Ben is an outstanding young coach who has great experience and has done a good job as our offensive coordinator these past two years,” Mara said.

“We were all impressed with his energy, his enthusiasm, his vision and his desire.”

Despite serving eight seasons as an assistant coach with Green Bay under Mike McCarthy, McAdoo has never been a head coach at any level. But that did not deter the Giants.

”Some have suggested he may not be ready (but) we want a coach who feels like he has something to prove,” said Mara.

McAdoo and Reese will collaborate in reshaping the Giants’ roster after a 6-10 record in 2015.

When he joined the franchise prior to the 2014 season, McAdoo took command of an offense that had finished 28th in the NFL the previous season.

In two seasons with McAdoo designing game plans and calling the plays, the Giants’ offense ranked 10th and eighth in the NFL.

“I’m excited,” Giants quarterback Eli Manning said of McAdoo’s appointment. “I’m excited for the Giants organization and for the team. I think Coach McAdoo is a great coach, a great teacher, and will be a great leader of this team.”

Even Packers head coach McCarthy chimed in: “Can’t tell you how proud I am. He’s ready and deserving.”