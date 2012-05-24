Giants' Nicks breaks foot, ruled out for three months

(Reuters) - Powerful New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was expected to be sidelined for three months after breaking his right foot in practice, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

Nicks fractured the fifth metatarsal while performing individual drills during an organized team activity workout earlier on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to have surgery on Friday to have a screw inserted into the broken bone with an expected recovery time of 12 weeks, the team said on their website.

The Super Bowl champion Giants were schedule to have a total of nine organized team activities before a mandatory mini-camp on June 12-14. The team would then report to training camp at the University at Albany on July 26.