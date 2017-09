New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) runs back an interception against the Green Bay Packers for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had his right index finger amputated on Wednesday after a fireworks accident, ESPN reported, citing medical records.

Pierre-Paul has been in a South Florida hospital since Saturday night when he severely injured his hand during a Fourth of July fireworks mishap.