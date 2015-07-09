N.Y. Giants star Pierre-Paul has finger amputated: ESPN

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) runs back an interception against the Green Bay Packers for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Giants star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had his right index finger amputated on Wednesday after a fireworks accident, ESPN reported, citing medical records.

Pierre-Paul, 26, has been in a South Florida hospital since Saturday night when he severely injured his hand during a Fourth of July fireworks mishap.

The Giants said they would not comment on the report.

The team designated Pierre-Paul as their franchise player, but he has not signed his $14.8 million tender offer for the 2015 season and hoped to reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline, USA Today reported.

In addition, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back C.J. Wilson lost two fingers in a fireworks accident over the holiday weekend in his hometown of Lincolnton, North Carolina, the Lincoln Times-News reported, citing members of the player’s family.

The Buccaneers said in a statement on the team’s website that Wilson, 25, had injured a hand in an accident over the weekend, but it not give further details. Wilson played in two games for the team last season.