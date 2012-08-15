Giants defensive tackle Rogers ruled out for season

(Reuters) - The Super Bowl champion New York Giants suffered another blow to their defensive line on Tuesday when three-time Pro Bowler Shaun Rogers was lost for the season due to treatment for a blood clot in his left leg.

The defensive tackle, who has previously played for Detroit, Cleveland and New Orleans, joined the Giants in April. Though initially overweight, he had lost 50 pounds by the time he joined the team’s training camp at the University at Albany.

However, the 33-year-old Rogers experienced swelling in his lower leg after playing in the preseason opener on Friday and he missed team practice on Sunday and Monday before being diagnosed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

”It’s just a sad thing,“ Giants coach Tom Coughlin told reporters on Tuesday. ”He was really excited about being a part of this team. He got along really well with our defensive linemen.

”He actually asked to go play some more snaps the other night, which I thought was really neat. It’s just a shame. Obviously, it’s your health first, and there isn’t any question about that.

“The only way I guess they can control these things are with these drugs, these blood-thinning drugs. Once you do that, obviously you’re done. You can’t take a chance on some kind of bleeding that is undetected.”

The Giants face mounting problems with their defensive line as Martin Parker has also been ruled out for the season due to a herniated disc in his back, which needs surgery, while fellow tackle Marvin Austin is questionable because of a back issue.

“I thought we were as deep there as we were at any position on the team,” Coughlin said of his defensive line. “It’s not that way right now.”