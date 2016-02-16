Goodell's pay cut to $35 million in 2013-14 season: report

(Reuters) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took a nearly $9 million pay cut for the 2013-14 season but still earned more than every player except Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Goodell earned $35 million to run the most popular sports league in the United States, down nearly 21 percent compared to the $44.2 million he made the previous season, according to the report that cited a new tax filing.

Only two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Rodgers, who took home $38.3 million that season thanks to a huge signing bonus, made more than Goodell, the report said.

In the 2013-14 season, the NFL likely had revenue of about $10.5 billion, according to the CNN report.

CNN also said that over the six seasons for which data is available, Goodell collected $140 million, more than any NFL player has been paid over the same period.

The NFL had to disclose Goodell’s pay because during the 2013-14 season it operated as a not-for-profit organization, dispersing profits to the league’s 32 teams.

Last year the NFL dropped its not-for-profit status and is no longer required to disclose the commissioner’s pay.