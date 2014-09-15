Tests on Redskins QB Griffin III show no ankle fracture

Sep 14, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) is carted of the field after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tests on the injured ankle of Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III showed no fracture but there is no timetable for his return to action, coach Jay Gruden said Monday.

Griffin, who missed time due to various injuries during his record-setting rookie season of 2012, dislocated his left ankle during the first quarter of Washington’s 41-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I think it’s too early to tell as far as the timetable is concerned - all we know is it’s not a fracture, ” Gruden told reporters during a news conference. “We are gonna put the cast on it for a couple weeks, get more results to doctor (Robert) Anderson, see what he says and go from there.”

Griffin, who was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Year for the 2012 season, suffered the injury as he completed an across-the-body throw before tumbling out of bounds. He had his leg placed in a splint and was carted off the field.

Back-up Kirk Cousins took over under center and threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as Washington improved to 1-1 on the season.