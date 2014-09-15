FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tests on Redskins QB Griffin III show no ankle fracture
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Tests on Redskins QB Griffin III show no ankle fracture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 14, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) is carted of the field after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tests on the injured ankle of Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III showed no fracture but there is no timetable for his return to action, coach Jay Gruden said Monday.

Griffin, who missed time due to various injuries during his record-setting rookie season of 2012, dislocated his left ankle during the first quarter of Washington’s 41-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I think it’s too early to tell as far as the timetable is concerned - all we know is it’s not a fracture, ” Gruden told reporters during a news conference. “We are gonna put the cast on it for a couple weeks, get more results to doctor (Robert) Anderson, see what he says and go from there.”

Griffin, who was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Year for the 2012 season, suffered the injury as he completed an across-the-body throw before tumbling out of bounds. He had his leg placed in a splint and was carted off the field.

Back-up Kirk Cousins took over under center and threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as Washington improved to 1-1 on the season.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.