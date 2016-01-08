Favre among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Nov 26, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Brett Favre addresses the crowd during halftime of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at Lambeau Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre is among the 15 modern era finalists under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Thursday.

The selection committee, which whittled down a previous list of 25 players, will decide the class of 2016 on Feb. 6, the day before the Super Bowl.

This is the first time Favre, 46, who retired after the 2010 season, has been eligible, and he is considered a certainty to clear the final hurdle.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, the three-times MVP played 19-plus seasons, mostly with Green Bay, which he led to the 1996 Super Bowl.

He remains the league’s all-time leading passer with 6,300 completions, and ranks second in passing touchdowns with 508, behind only Peyton Manning’s 539.

The other players eligible for the first time to make the final 15 are wide receiver Terrell Owens and guard Alan Faneca.