FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Chargers linebacker Seau among HOF finalists
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2015 / 3:44 AM / 3 years ago

Former Chargers linebacker Seau among HOF finalists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A picture of former San Diego Chargers and NFL linebacker Junior Seau is displayed as fans (rear) arrive at Qualcomm Stadium to participate in a "Celebration of Life" memorial, held in Seau's memory in San Diego, California May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Late NFL great Junior Seau was among 18 finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. Seau, who spent the majority of his career as a ferocious linebacker with the San Diego Chargers, committed suicide in 2012, three years after his retirement.

Seau, named to the Pro Bowl 12 times over his two decades in the league, died in May 2012 after shooting himself in the chest at his beachfront home in Oceanside, California.

A study of Seau’s brain revealed that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a debilitating brain condition caused by repeated jolts to the head that can lead to aggression and dementia.

Seau joins a decorated group of first-year nominees that also includes quarterback Kurt Warner and lineman Orlando Pace. The finalists will be voted on by the selection committee and announced on Jan. 31 in Phoenix, the day before the Super Bowl. Other notable names up for consideration include Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis, Marvin Harrison and coaches Jimmy Johnson and Tony Dungy.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.