Pro Football Hall of Fame names finalists for 2017 class

(Reuters) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame named its finalists for the class of 2017 on Tuesday, narrowing down the potential enshrined standouts to 15 modern era players along with three other finalists.

There were 26 semi-finalists before they were trimmed down to the final select group that has a chance at the Hall of Fame.

The selection committee will choose the class on Feb. 4 in Houston, the day before the Super Bowl. There can be as many as eight inducted as modern era, seniors and contributors.

Seven of the finalists are first-timers up for induction, including running back LaDainian Tomlinson, safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor.

Other modern era players include wide receiver Terrell Owens, quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Terrell Davis and cornerback Ty Law to name a few.

Also on the ballot is one senior finalist, safety Kenny Easley, and two contributors, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones.