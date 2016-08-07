Favre gets emotional at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre stands with his bust during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brett Favre's enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Saturday turned out to be an emotional affair, just like his stellar career.

Favre joined Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene, Orlando Pace, Ken Stabler, Dick Stanfel and Eddie DeBartolo Jr. in the 2016 class of football greats who were immortalized during a special ceremony.

A three-time NFL MVP quarterback who enjoyed the bulk of his playing days in Green Bay, Favre was the last to take the stage and gave an emotional speech paying tribute to his late father who was also his high school coach.

Recalling a poor game he played in high school, Favre said that he overhead his father tell fellow coaches that his son would redeem himself.

"I spent the rest of my career trying to redeem myself and make him proud. I hope I succeeded," Favre said.

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; The 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class (L to R) Edward DeBartolo Jr. and Tony Dungy and Kevin Greene and Brett Favre and Marvin Harrison and Rich Stanfel representing his father Dick Stanfel (not pictured) and Justin Moyes representing his grandfather Ken Stabler (not pictured) pose with busts during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Favre played 20 seasons and was selected to play in 11 Pro Bowls. At the time he retired he held league records for passing yards (71,838), touchdown passes (508), completions (6,300) and attempts (10,169).

But more than the numbers, Favre will be remembered for the reckless abandon he played with.

"What makes me most proud is how I played the game,” Favre said. "Being real, authentic and spontaneous and loving the game was what it was all about."

DeBartolo Jr., who owned the San Francisco 49ers during their dynasty years in the 1980s, was the only honoree who did not play in the NFL.

Former offensive guard Stabler and quarterback Stanfel were each inducted posthumously.

Dungy was enshrined for his coaching excellence, Harrison as a standout wide receiver, Greene as a linebacker and Pace as an offensive lineman.