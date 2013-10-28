Oct 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

- - -

Broncos 45, Redskins 21

Peyton Manning threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half, and the Denver Broncos ran off 38 straight points to rally past the Washington Redskins.

Manning, playing on a sore ankle, completed 30 of 44 attempts for 354 yards passing in helping the Broncos (7-1) bounce back from their only loss of the season last week in Indianapolis and spoiling Redskins’ coach Mike Shanahan’s Denver homecoming.

Shanahan, who won two Super Bowls in 14 years as the Broncos’ coach, was honored in a pre-game video tribute.

Washington led 21-7 before being broken down by the Broncos. Robert Griffin III left the game with about four minutes remaining after a hit by 335-pound defensive tackle Terrance Knighton, who came down on Griffin’s left knee.

- - -

Bengals 49, Jets 9

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw a career-high five touchdowns, four of them to wide receiver Marvin Jones, and the Bengals rolled to their fourth consecutive win against the New York Jets.

Cincinnati (6-2) outgained the Jets (4-4) 402-240, including holding them to just one yard of offense in the first quarter, and returned two interceptions off of Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith for touchdowns.

The 40-point margin of victory was their largest in 11 seasons under coach Marvin Lewis. Dalton finished with 325 yards on 19 of 30 passing with one interception.

- - -

Raiders 21, Steelers 18

Quarterback Terrelle Pryor made NFL and franchise history with a 93-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage, sparking the Oakland Raiders to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pryor’s touchdown run was the longest by a quarterback in NFL history, breaking former Steeler Kordell Stewart’s mark of 80 yards set on December 22, 1996, against Carolina.

It was also the longest run from scrimmage, regardless of position, in Raiders history, breaking Bo Jackson’s franchise record of 92 yards set on November 5, 1989, against Cincinnati.

The Raiders improved to 3-4 while the Steelers, who had won two straight games after losing their first four, fell to 2-5.

- - -

Cardinals 27, Falcons 13

Speedy Andre Ellington rushed for 154 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown scamper, as Arizona wore down the visiting Atlanta Falcons.

Ellington started the game in place of veteran Rashard Mendehall, who didn’t play because of a toe injury that has nagged him for much of the season.

The Cardinals (4-4) snapped a two-game losing skid. Matt Ryan was intercepted four times as Atlanta (2-5) lost for the fourth time in its past five games.

- - -

Patriots 27, Dolphins 17

The New England Patriots, waking up from a deep first-half slumber, stormed from behind to beat the Miami Dolphins and stay within range of the AFC leaders.

Down 17-3 in the third quarter, New England (6-2) reeled off 24 straight points in sending the Dolphins (3-4) to their fourth straight loss.

Tom Brady, saddled with a 30.6 quarterback rating through the first possession in the second half, finished strong to get the needed win. Brady was playing with an apparent right hand injury but finished 13-for-22 for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The AFC East leading Patriots entered the day two games behind Kansas City and one behind Denver for the conference lead.

- - -

Lions 31, Cowboys 30

Matthew Stafford scored on a one-yard keeper with 12 seconds remaining and Calvin Johnson had 329 receiving yards, second-most in NFL history, as the Detroit Lions edged the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions drove 80 yards in six plays, using up just 57 seconds as Stafford knifed through the prevent defense of the Cowboys on the winning score.

Johnson caught 14 passes and a touchdown while Stafford passed for 488 yards for the Lions (5-3), who entered the day a half-game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.

Tony Romo threw three touchdown passes, two to Dez Bryant, for the Cowboys (4-4), who lead the NFC East.

- - -

Chiefs 23, Browns 17

Kansas City prevailed in a defense-dominated game to subdue the Cleveland Browns and remain the NFL’s only undefeated team at 8-0 this season.

Cleveland’s replacement quarterback, Jason Campbell, filled in for benched Brandon Weeden and finished with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The Browns rallied from a 20-7 deficit to pull within a field goal before the Kansas City defense turned up the heat.

- - -

Saints 35, Bills 17

Drew Brees threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns, including two each to rookie receiver Kenny Stills and tight end Jimmy Graham, and the Saints’ defense hounded quarterback Thad Lewis to defeat the Buffalo Bills.

In improving their record to 6-1, the Saints, coming off a bye week, overcame a sluggish offensive start to score 21 unanswered points in a 13:28 span of the second and third quarters to take a 28-10 lead. Lewis had three first-half fumbles and an interception.

- - -

49ers 42, Jaguars 10

The San Francisco 49ers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions at the end of long drives and rolled over the Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 49ers (6-2) have won five games in a row, scoring at least 31 points in each victory. The Jaguars (0-8) have lost their last 13 games, dating back to week 13 of the 2012 season. The last victory for Jacksonville was November 25, a 24-19 win over Tennessee.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick scored two rushing touchdowns and hit tight end Vernon Davis with a two-yard TD pass to build a 28-0 lead. Frank Gore added two TDs on the ground.

- - -

Giants 15, Eagles 7

Josh Brown kicked five field goals and the New York Giants became the second straight team to shut down the Philadelphia Eagles and their highly-touted offense.

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick started the game, after missing the last two games with a sore hamstring, but aggravated the injury and was replaced by rookie Matt Barkley with about two minutes left in the first half.

Vick completed six of nine passes for 31 yards and the interception.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning completed 25 of 39 passes for 246 yards and did not throw an interception for the second straight game as the Giants (2-6) won a second straight after their winless start.