(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s early National Football League games:

- - -

Broncos 26, Browns 23 (OT)

Brandon McManus kicked a 35-yard field goal with 4:56 remaining to keep the Denver Broncos undefeated and beat the Cleveland Browns, 26-23.

The lead changed hands twice in the fourth quarter before a 26-yard field goal by Browns kicker Travis Coons with 1:30 to play tied the score, 23-23.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders midway through the fourth quarter, one play after the Browns took the lead for the first time after being down 10-0 at halftime.

- - -

Lions 37, Bears 34 (OT)

Matt Prater kicked a 27-yard field goal with 3:54 remaining in overtime as the Detroit Lions became the final team to win a game this season by edging the Chicago Bears 37-34 at Ford Field.

The field goal was set up by Matthew Stafford’s 56-yard pass to wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Stafford, who was benched during the Lions’ 42-17 loss to Arizona the previous Sunday, passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

- - -

Bengals 34, Bills 21

Andy Dalton passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills 34-21 to improve to 6-0 for the third time in team history.

Cincinnati wide receiver Marvin Jones caught a career-high nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals matched the 1975 and AFC champion 1988 teams for best starts in franchise history.

Backup Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel completed 28 of 41 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and an interception in his first start since the fourth game of last season. Manuel also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown.

- - -

Steelers 25, Cardinals 13

Third-string quarterback Landry Jones came off the bench to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 25-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Heinz Field.

Jones, subbing for injured backup Mike Vick, led the Steelers to four second-half scoring drives, including an 88-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant with 1:58 remaining that put the contest out of reach.

After Vick completed only 3 of 8 passes for six yards, he exited the game with a hamstring injury early in the third quarter and was replaced by Jones, who was 8 for 12 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

- - -

Dolphins 38, Titans 10

Interim Miami coach Dan Campbell won his first game as the Dolphins physically dominated the Tennessee Titans at the scrimmage line to carve out a 38-10 win at Nissan Stadium.

The Dolphins’ defense, which entered the game rated 29th in the NFL in total defense and last against the run, finally looked like the unit the team envisioned in the offseason. Defensive end Cameron Wake notched two of the team’s six sacks, five more than they managed in the first four games.

Miami (2-3) gave up only 59 yards on the ground after yielding an average of 160.5 yards per game through four games. That allowed it to tee off on Tennessee rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota, who endured his roughest game.

- - -

Texans 31, Jaguars 20

The Houston Texans scored three touchdowns in less than seven minutes in the fourth quarter to power past the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-20 in a showdown between AFC South teams.

Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer turned in a solid performance, connecting on 24 of 36 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. It was Hoyer’s first game as a starter since the season opener against Kansas City.

- - -

Vikings 16, Chiefs 10

Kansas City running back Charcandrick West’s critical fumble spoiled a potential game-winning drive as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 16-10 win over the Chiefs at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater finished 17-of-31 through the air for 249 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Kansas City held Minnesota to just 84 yards on the ground, including 60 yards on 26 carries by running back Adrian Peterson.

- - -

Jets 34, Redskins 20

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a highlight-reel 35-yard touchdown reception with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter as the New York Jets pulled away for a 34-20 home victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins (2-4) scored their first 13 points off three New York turnovers but quarterback Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half and finished 25-of-43 for 196 yards.