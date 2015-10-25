Highlights of Sunday's NFL games

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Football League games on Sunday:

--

Patriots 30, Jets 23Tom Brady worked his fourth-quarter magic and kept New England undefeated with a home victory over New York.

Brady’s 48th fourth-quarter, game-winning drive covered 80 yards as the Patriots (6-0) held off the Jets (4-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC East.

Patriots receivers dropped 12 total passes and New England had just 16 rushing yards, but Brady was still able to seal it by beating a blitz with an easy 15-yard TD pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski to put the Patriots up 30-20 with 1:13 remaining.

--

Jaguars 34, Bills 31

Quarterback Blake Bortles threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Hurns with 2:16 remaining as Jacksonville rallied to victory after blowing a huge lead to beat Buffalo in London.

The Bills (3-4) had taken a 31-27 lead with 5:21 left after trailing by 27-3 when safety Corey Graham intercepted a Bortles pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars (2-5) won their first game in London after losing in each of the past two seasons at Wembley Stadium.

Bortles completed 13 of 29 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back T.J. Yeldon rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

--

Giants 27, Cowboys 20

New York had four second-half takeaways and scored two return touchdowns to beat Dallas and back-up quarterback Matt Cassel at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys (2-4) have lost four games in a row and gave away a chance at a game-tying drive in the final minute when wide receiver Cole Beasley fumbled a punt.

It was the first win for the Giants (4-3) in the NFC East rivalry in their past six meetings and featured a 100-yard kickoff return by former Cowboy Dwayne Harris for the winning margin and a 58-yard, pick-6 by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Dallas running back Darren McFadden rushed for 152 yards on 29 carries.

--

Falcons 10, Titans 7

Quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 251 yards and running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 116 yards, leading Atlanta to a win over Tennessee.

The Falcons (6-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season against New Orleans, while Tennessee (1-5) suffered their fifth straight loss.

Zach Mettenberger started at quarterback for the Titans in place of rookie Marcus Mariota, who suffered an MCL sprain in last week’s loss to Miami. Mettenberger completed 22 of 35 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

--

Raiders 37, Chargers 29

Oakland dominated early and held on for a 37-29 win over San Diego Chargers.

Quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes as the Raiders (3-3) handed the Chargers (2-5) their third straight loss.

Oakland raced to a 30-6 halftime lead as they scored on their first seven drives.

--

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots won 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins 44, Texans 26

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill tied a career high with four touchdown passes to lift Miami to victory over Houston.

Two of Tannehill’s touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jarvis Landry and one each went to wide receiver Rishard Matthews and running back Lamar Miller.

The Dolphins improved to 3-3, including 2-0 under interim coach Dan Campbell, who replaced the fired Joe Philbin. Houston (2-5) trailed 41-0 at the half.

--

Vikings 28, Lions 19

Teddy Bridgewater passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns and Blair Walsh kicked five field goals to lead Minnesota past Detroit.

The second-year quarterback completed 25-of-35 attempts, while Adrian Peterson gained 98 yards on 19 carries as the Vikings (4-2) beat their division rival for the second time in five games.

Detroit (1-6), who entered the game with the league’s worst rushing attack, gained just 77 yards on 17 carries.

--

Saints 27, Colts 21

Drew Brees completed 28 of 44 passes for 255 yards and touchdown to lead New Orleans to victory over Indianapolis.

Beginning with the 1986 season, the Saints (3-4) are 8-2 against the Colts (3-4), including a 31-17 Super Bowl victory in February 2010 in Miami.

The Saints ran off to a 27-0 lead early in the third quarter as Colts quarterback Andrew Luck completed 9 of 19 for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half. Luck brought them back to 27-21 with 3:05 left, but the Colts fell short.

--

Redskins 31, Buccaneers 30

Kirk Cousins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed with 24 seconds left as Washington rallied from a 24-0 deficit to defeat Tampa Bay.

After getting the ball with 2:24 left, Cousins drove the Redskins 80 yards in 11 plays, completing 9 of 11 passes for 75 yards along the way.

Cousins finished with 317 yards and three touchdowns on 33 of 40 passing for the Redskins (3-4). The Buccaneers slipped to 2-4 after leading 24-0 midway through the second quarter.

--

Chiefs 23, Steelers 13

Little-known running back Charcandrick West and wide recieiver Chris Conley helped Kansas City (2-5) end a five-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh.

West, a second-year undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian University, scored his first NFL touchdown on 1-yard run in the third quarter on his way to rushing for 110 yards.

Conley, a third-round pick in the 2015 Draft from the University of Georgia, scored his first NFL touchdown on a 6-yard reception from Alex Smith in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers (4-3) were without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a fourth consecutive game, and Landry Jones in his first NFL start threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

--

Rams 24, Browns 6

Rookie running back Todd Gurley rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns as St. Louis (3-3) beat Cleveland (2-5) at the Edward Jones Dome.

Gurley’s 1-yard scoring run with 2:14 left in the third quarter was his first NFL touchdown, giving the Rams (3-3) a 17-6 advantage. He added a 16-yard jaunt off right tackle with 8:11 remaining.