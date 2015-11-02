(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

- - -

Saints 52, Giants 49

Quarterbacks Drew Brees and Eli Manning combined for an NFL-record 13 touchdown passes as the New Orleans Saints beat the visiting New York Giants 52-49.

Kicker Kai Forbath kicked a 50-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, after the Saints’ Brees (40-of-50 for 511 yards and seven touchdowns) tied the game with 36 seconds left on a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back C.J. Spiller.

Manning completed 40 of 50 passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a losing effort.

- - -

Chiefs 45, Lions 10

Alex Smith accounted for three touchdowns and set a career-high with 78 rushing yards as the Kansas City Chiefs strangled the Detroit offense in a 45-10 demolition of the Lions at Wembley Stadium in London.

The (3-5) Chiefs rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and had six sacks of quarterback Matt Stafford, who was pulled from the game in the final two minutes.

The Lions, 11-5 last season, fell to 1-7.

- - -

Bengals 16, Steelers 10

Andy Dalton overcame two fourth-quarter interceptions to throw for 235 yards and the winning touchdown as the unbeaten Cincinnati Bengals rallied for a 16-10 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The result gives the Bengals (7-0) a commanding 3 1/2-game game lead over the second-place Steelers (4-4) in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, on his return from injury, was 26-of-39 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times.

- - -

Buccaneers 23, Falcons 20 (overtime)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly melted down again, but rookie quarterback Jameis Winston and an opportunistic defense saved the day.

Winston accounted for two touchdowns and set up Connor Barth’s chip-shot field goal in overtime, leading the Buccaneers to a 23-20 road win over the Falcons.

The Buccaneers improved to 3-4, while the Falcons fell to 6-2.

- - -

Ravens 29, Chargers 26

A 39-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with three seconds remaining gave the Baltimore Ravens a 29-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of 37 passes for 319 yards. He threw for a touchdown and ran for one.

Despite the win, the (2-6) Ravens suffered a major blow when leading wide receiver Steve Smith suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

- - -

Cardinals 34, Browns 20

The Arizona Cardinals overcame a shaky first half with 24 unanswered points in the final two quarters to beat the Cleveland Browns 34-20.

Quarterback Josh McCown threw three touchdown passes in the first half to help Cleveland take a 20-7 lead, but it was not enough for the Browns (2-6).

The Cardinals (6-2) survived four turnovers. Running back Chris Johnson fumbled twice, Larry Fitzgerald fumbled once and Palmer threw an interception.

- - -

Vikings 23, Bears 20

Teddy Bridgewater picked up his game in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings picked up a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Blair Walsh pushed through a 36-yard field goal for the deciding score as time expired.

- - -

Texans 20, Titans 6

J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus combined for six sacks of Tennessee quarterback Zach Mettenberger as the Houston Texans unleashed a relentless pass rush while dominating the Titans 20-6.

Mercilus finished with 3.5 sacks and four tackles filling in for starting linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back) while Watt added 2.5 sacks. The Texans (3-5) limited the Titans (1-6) to 211 total yards with Mettenberger passing for 171 yards on 22-of-31 passing while being sacked seven times.

- - -

Rams 27, 49ers 6

St. Louis Rams stung together consecutive victories for the first time this year when they beat the depleted San Francisco 49ers 27-6.

Rookie running back Todd Gurley compiled 133 yards on 20 rushes for the Rams, including a 71-yard touchdown jaunt up the middle in the second quarter.

It was Gurley’s fourth straight game of more than 125 yards, making him the first rookie since 2005 to accomplish that feat.

- - -

Seahawks 13, Cowboys 12

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson did just enough to lift the Seahawks to a potential season-salvaging 13-12 victory over the reeling Dallas Cowboys.

Kicker Steven Hauschka delivered a game-deciding 24-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining.

The Seahawks evened their record at 4-4 going into their bye week, while the Cowboys (2-5) have lost five in a row without injured quarterback Tony Romo.

- - -

Raiders 34, Jets 20

Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 333 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns, leading the Oakland Raiders to a 34-20 victory over the New York Jets.

Running back Latavius Murray gained 113 yards on 20 carries for the Raiders (4-3) against a Jets defense that entered the game ranked first against the run in the NFL.