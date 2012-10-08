Giants' Hill banned four games for drug violation

(Reuters) - New York Giants rookie safety Will Hill has been suspended four without pay after violating the National Football League’s (NFL) policy on performance enhancing substances.

The 22-year-old’s suspension begins immediately and he will be eligible to return to the Giants’ active roster on November 5 after his team’s November 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL said in a statement on Monday.

Hill, signed as a free agent in May, was suspended for using Adderall, the same medication used by fellow Giants safety Tyler Sash who returned to the roster on Monday after being banned for the first four games this season.

“I received a doctor’s prescription for Adderall prior to signing with the Giants,” Hill said in a statement released by the team.

”Shortly after signing with the team, I was in a meeting with (director of player development) Charles Way, who reviewed the list of the league’s banned substances.

“I knew at that point that this may be an issue. I was tested and the results came back that Adderall was in my system. I appealed but lost the appeal. I accept full responsibility for this situation, and it won’t happen again.”

Adderall is a central nervous system stimulant which is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)