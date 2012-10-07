Inspired Colts stun Packers, Falcons stay undefeated

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Redskins linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (97) during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts pulled off an emotional 30-27 surprise win over the Green Bay Packers while the Atlanta Falcons moved to 5-0 in Week Five National Football League action on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens ground out a 9-6 win over the host Kansas City Chiefs while a late field goal gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-14 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

It had been a tough week for the Colts, who revealed on Monday that head coach Chuck Pagano was in hospital after being diagnosed with leukemia, but rookie quarterback Andrew Luck showed his class in rallying his team to an inspiring win.

Luck, the first pick in April’s NFL Draft, put his team ahead with 35 seconds remaining after finding Reggie Wayne with a four-yard pass to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive that brought unavoidable comparisons with his predecessor Peyton Manning.

As Manning did so often, Luck made full use of receiver Reggie Wayne, who he found 13 times for 212 yards, including five times on the decisive drive.

The Packers, who started the season among the favorites to win the Super Bowl but have stumbled to a 2-3 record, missed a potential game-tying 51-yard field goal with three seconds to play, sending the home crowd into delirium.

The Washington Redskins lost quarterback Robert Griffin III to a mild concussion in their 24-17 home loss to a Falcons team that are off to their best start in franchise history.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (C) looks to pass against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, October 7, 2012.

Griffin, selected after Luck in the draft, left the game in the third quarter after being hit in the head on a tackle just short of the end zone. The Redskins scored a field goal shortly after for a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

Back-up Kirk Cousins kept Washington in the game, finding a wide open Santana Moss for a 77-yard score but a 53-yard Falcons field goal and a 13-yard touchdown run from Michael Turner put the Falcons in front.

Cousins then threw two interceptions after in the final two minutes as the Redskins fell to 2-3 on the season following their eighth consecutive home loss.

A last-second 34-yard field goal from Shaun Suisham handed the Steelers a victory after Michael Vick had given the Eagles a chance to triumph with a two-yard touchdown pass to Brent Celek midway through the final quarter.

The defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the winless Cleveland Browns 41-27.

Receiver Victor Cruz scored three touchdowns while running back Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for a career-high 200 yards and one score in the home victory.

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 4-1 after three field goals from Justin Tucker and some characteristically tough defending proved too much for a Chiefs team that lost quarterback Matt Cassel with a head injury.

The Miami Dolphins, coming off consecutive overtime losses, enjoyed a 17-13 win at the Cincinnati Bengals. Running backs Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas each had a touchdown for Miami while rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill put up 223 yards.