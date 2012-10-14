Falcons remain unbeaten, Browns post first win

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (R) runs for yardage as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Reuters) - The red-hot Atlanta Falcons won a thriller with the Oakland Raiders on Sunday to remain perfect on the NFL season while the Cleveland Browns finally registered their first victory.

The Baltimore Ravens survived a nail-biter with the Dallas Cowboys for their fourth straight win while the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins all won on another unpredictable day in the National Football League.

Matt Bryant kicked a 55-yard field goal with one second to play to give the unbeaten Falcons (6-0) a 23-20 win over the visiting Oakland Raiders (1-4).

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw three interceptions in the first half, saved his best for last, engineering the game-winning drive after Oakland tied the score with 40 seconds left in regulation.

The Cleveland Browns (1-5) piled on 27 points in the second half to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-24 and snap an 11-game losing streak dating back to November of last season.

The Bengals fell to 3-3, two wins behind a 5-1 Ravens team that tightened their grip on top spot in the AFC North division after beating the Cowboys 31-29 in a thriller.

Dallas had a chance to force overtime after receiver Dez Bryant scored a touchdown with 32 seconds left but he then failed to catch the two-point conversion pass.

The Cowboys (2-3) gave themselves another chance to pinch victory when they recovered the ensuing onside kick to set up a 51-yard field goal attempt that Dan Bailey just missed.

The Jets thrashed the Indianapolis Colts 35-9 to snap a two-game losing streak as running back Shonn Greene rushed for a career-best 161 yards and three touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions overcame a 10-point deficit in the last quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 in overtime and end a four-game losing streak.

Jason Hanson kicked the winning field goal from 45 yards in overtime as the Lions improved to 2-3 and the Eagles, who got 311 passing yards two touchdowns and two interceptions from quarterback Michael Vick, fell to 3-3.

Ryan Tannehill threw a pair of touchdown passes as Miami (3-3) held on to beat the visiting St. Louis Rams 17-14.

St. Louis (3-3) had an opportunity to tie the game as time expired but rookie kicker Greg Zuerlein sent a 66-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Tampa Bay quarterback Josh Freeman threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers (2-3) posted their first win in four games with a 38-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (1-5).