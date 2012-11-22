Graham overtime field goal lifts Texans over Lions

Houston Texans kicker Shayne Graham kicks the game winning field goal during overtime of their Thanksgiving Day NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Shayne Graham booted a 32-yard field goal in overtime as the Houston Texans tamed the Detroit Lions 34-31 with the help of a bizarre touchdown on Thursday for the Motor City’s Thanksgiving Day misery to continue.

Playing their second overtime game in five days, the Texans improved to a league best 10-1 when Graham redeemed himself by nailing the clutch kick with 2:21 to play in the extra session, just minutes after missing one from 53 yards.

Shortly before Graham’s winner, the Lions (4-7) had a chance to snap their nine-year Thanksgiving Day losing skid but watched in horror as Jason Hanson’s 47-yard attempt clanged off the right upright.

The Lions and Texans got the traditional U.S. Thanksgiving Day football feast off to a wild start as the two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards in total offence.

Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, who passed for 527 yards to tie for the second-most in an NFL game in an overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, did not come close to matching that performance, completing 29-of-48 attempts for 315 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to Owen Daniels.

Arian Foster ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns but his backfield partner Justin Forsett was in the spotlight after scoring what is sure to go down as one of the most bizarre and controversial touchdowns of the season.

Trailing the Lions 24-14 in the second quarter, Forsett appeared to be tackled on Houston’s 25 but he spun up off the turf and race unchallenged into the Detroit end zone as players from both teams stood and watched.

The 81-yard touchdown run was the longest ever for the Texans franchise.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz then made a fatal error, throwing the challenge flag to cancel out an automatic review of the play under an obscure rule.