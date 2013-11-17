Big Ben chimes for Pittsburgh in win over Lions

Nov 17, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (left) celebrates a late game touchdown with tackle Marcus Gilbert (77) against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 37-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ben Roethlisberger, whose future with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been the source of speculation all week, produced one of his best games of the National Football League season on Sunday.

Just hours after his agents shot down rumors he could be traded, the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback turned in a vintage performance to rally his struggling team to a 37-27 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Roethlisberger threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, including a one-yard game-winner to fullback Will Johnson after the visiting Lions (6-4) went scoreless in the second half after piling on 27 points in the second quarter.

The Cincinnati Bengals went even better, scoring a franchise-record 31 points in the second quarter to beat the host Cleveland Browns 41-20.

The Bengals overturned a 13-0 deficit to improve to 7-4 and maintain control of the AFC North division, while the rival Browns slipped to 4-6.

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to the top of the NFC East with a 24-16 win over the visiting Washington Redskins.

The Eagles (6-5) inched ahead of the Dallas Cowboys (5-5), who are one a bye week, with rookie quarterback Nick Foles throwing for 298 yards and running for a touchdown.

Washington, last season’s division champions, fell to 3-7.

Oakland’s undrafted rookie quarterback Matt McGloin threw three touchdown passes in his first career start as the Raiders (4-6) beat the struggling Houston Texans (2-8) 28-23.

The Buffalo Bills (4-7) snapped a three-game skid a 37-14 thrashing of the AFC East rival New York Jets (5-5) while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-8) recorded their second straight win with a 41-28 rout over the Atlanta Falcons (2-8).

The Arizona Cardinals (6-4) stayed in the playoff hunt with a 27-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9).