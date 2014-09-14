Redskins crush Jaguars, wins for Patriots and Browns

MIAMI (Reuters) - Quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a dislocated ankle but back-up Kirk Cousins led the Washington Redskins to a 41-10 crushing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday while the Cleveland Browns upset the New Orleans Saints.

The New England Patriots bounced back from their opening loss to beat Minnesota 30-7 and the Dallas Cowboys also got their first win with a 26-10 victory over Tennessee.

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 after beating AFC East rivals Miami 29-10 while the Caroline Panthers also claimed their second win with a 24-7 victory over Detroit.

The Redskins lost both Griffin and receiver DeSean Jackson to injuries early in the second quarter with coach Jay Gruden saying after the game that Griffin dislocated his ankle.

Back-up Cousins looked comfortable though, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns while running back Alfred Morris put up 85 yards and scored two touchdowns as Washington ran out an easy win.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer repaid the faith shown in him by Browns coach Mike Pettine as he led the Browns to an impressive home win over the much-fancied Saints.

A Billy Cundiff field goal with three seconds left on the clock gave Cleveland the victory after the Saints had fought back from 16-3 down in the second quarter, thanks to two touchdowns from tight end Jimmy Graham.

After a Terrance West score for the Browns, Mark Ingram ran in a fourth-quarter touchdown for New Orleans to give them a one-point lead before Cundiff converted from 29 yards for the victory.

PATRIOTS IMPRESS

The Patriots had looked out-of-sorts in their loss to Miami last week but their defense shined against the Vikings, forcing four interceptions by Minnesota quarterback Matt Cassel.

New England took firm control of the game when Chandler Jones ran in a 58-yard return of a blocked field goal in the second quarter.

Minnesota were without running back Adrian Peterson who was deactivated after being arrested and charged with injuring a child.

After facing heavy criticism for their opening defeat, the Cowboys were relieved to have their first win of the year which came with four field goals from Dan Bailey and 167 rushing yards from running back DeMarco Murray including a touchdown.

Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins produced a breakout performance for the Buffalo Bills as he had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo brought Miami back down to earth.

C.J. Spiller’s 102-yard kickoff return in the third quarter put the Bills firmly in charge while Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times and had four passes batted down.

Former Dolphin Dan Carpenter had five field goals for Buffalo.

The Panthers welcomed Cam Newton back to full fitness and he threw for 281 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked five times.

Carolina were without defensive end Greg Hardy who was listed as inactive as he appeals a domestic violence conviction.