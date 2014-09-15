Seahawks shocked by Chargers, Broncos win again

MIAMI (Reuters) - Defending Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks experienced a surprise 30-21 loss to the San Diego Chargers while Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos to a second win with a 24-17 triumph over Kansas City on Sunday.

Earlier, quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a dislocated ankle but back-up Kirk Cousins led the Washington Redskins to a 41-10 crushing of the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Cleveland Browns upset the New Orleans Saints.

The New England Patriots bounced back from their opening loss to beat Minnesota 30-7 and the Dallas Cowboys also got their first win with a 26-10 victory over Tennessee.

Antonio Gates had three touchdown catches, including a spectacular 21-yard reception deep into the third quarter, as impressive San Diego handed Pete Carroll’s team their first loss of the season.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 284 yards on 28 of 37 passing and three touchdowns but San Diego lost running back Ryan Matthews, who was stretchered off with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Denver’s Manning threw three touchdown passes for the Broncos, beaten by Seattle in last season’s Super Bowl, and the defense came up big at the close.

With a chance to tie the score with a touchdown on the final drive, the Chiefs had a third-and-goal at the two-yard line.

But running back Knile Davis was stopped by linebacker Nate Irving and then Alex Smith’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

The Redskins lost both Griffin and receiver DeSean Jackson to injuries early in the second quarter with coach Jay Gruden saying after the game that Griffin dislocated his ankle.

Back-up Cousins looked comfortable though, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns while running back Alfred Morris put up 85 yards and scored two touchdowns as Washington ran out an easy win.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer repaid the faith shown in him by Browns coach Mike Pettine as he led the Browns to an impressive home win over the much-fancied Saints.

A Billy Cundiff field goal with three seconds left on the clock gave Cleveland the victory after the Saints had fought back from 16-3 down in the second quarter, thanks to two touchdowns from tight end Jimmy Graham.

After a Terrance West score for the Browns, Mark Ingram ran in a fourth-quarter touchdown for New Orleans to give them a one-point lead before Cundiff converted from 29 yards for the victory.

PATRIOTS IMPRESS

The Patriots had looked out-of-sorts in their loss to Miami last week but their defense shined against the Vikings, forcing four interceptions by Minnesota quarterback Matt Cassel.

New England took firm control of the game when Chandler Jones ran in a 58-yard return of a blocked field goal in the second quarter.

Minnesota were without running back Adrian Peterson who was deactivated after being arrested and charged with injuring a child.

There was controversy in Green Bay where the Packers beat the New York Jets 31-24 coming back from an 18 point deficit.

With a chance to tie the score, Jets quarterback Geno Smith delivered a perfect 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jeremy Kerley.

But the officials ruled that a timeout had been called by New York just before the snap and although Jets head coach Rex Ryan indicated he had not called a timeout, replays showed his offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had made the call.

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson put up 209 yards including 80 of them on the game-winning touchdown. Aaron Rodgers threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns

After facing heavy criticism for their opening defeat, the Cowboys were relieved to have their first win of the year which came with four field goals from Dan Bailey and 167 rushing yards from running back DeMarco Murray including a touchdown.

Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins produced a breakout performance for the Buffalo Bills as he had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo brought Miami back down to earth with a 29-10 win.

C.J. Spiller’s 102-yard kickoff return in the third quarter put the Bills firmly in charge while Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times and had four passes batted down.

Former Dolphin Dan Carpenter had five field goals for Buffalo.

The Carolina Panthers welcomed Cam Newton back to full fitness and he threw for 281 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked five times in a 24-7 win over Detroit.

Carolina were without defensive end Greg Hardy who was listed as inactive as he appeals a domestic violence conviction.