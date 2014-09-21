Lions upset Packers, Giants secure first win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Lions defense overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers and Eli Manning engineered the first win of the season for the New York Giants in a Sunday of NFL surprises.

Defensive back Don Carey scored on a 40-yard fumble return in the first quarter and running back Reggie Bush had a 26-yard scoring run in the fourth as the Lions upended the Packers 19-7, holding Green Bay to 223 yards total offense at Ford Field.

Manning threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat Houston 30-17, handing the Texans their first loss of the season.

The Giants led 14-0 at halftime, after touchdowns by wide receiver Victor Cruz on a pass from Manning and running back Rashad Jennings’s one-yard run, then withstood a third-quarter rally by the Texans to secure the win.

In other early games, the New England Patriots defeated the visiting Oakland Raiders 16-9 and the Dallas Cowboys scraped past the Rams 34-31 in St. Louis.

Philadelphia and New Orleans also came away with needed wins.

At Detroit, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held to 162 yards and a single touchdown and was sacked twice as he suffered only his second loss to the Lions in 11 career meetings.

“Our defense did an outstanding job of getting off the field all day,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 246 yards on 22 of 34 passing, told reporters.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

”Against that group that they were going up against, that was pretty awesome.

“There are going to be times like today where the offense was laboring to put points up and our defense is going to do a great job of getting off the field and holding them to seven. It’s complimentary football.”

Green Bay had won 15 of its previous 17 games against the Lions.

Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush (21) celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

GRONKOWSKI SCORES

In New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered multiple injuries during a truncated 2013 season, scored on a six-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter. Brady threw for 234 yards as the Patriots improved to 2-1 for the season.

At Philadelphia, rookie wide receiver Jordan Matthews caught two touchdown passes as the Eagles came from 17-7 down in the second quarter to beat the Washington Redskins 37-34 in a fiery encounter.

Jeremy Maclin, who had 154 yards receiving, helped ensure the win on a 27-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nick Foles with just over seven minutes left as the Eagles won their third straight game.

Foles connected on 27 of 41 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns while Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 427 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a game marred by a fourth-quarter brawl.

The Saints notched their first win of the season with a 20-9 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings with Drew Brees passing for 293 yards, including an 18-yard scoring pass to Marques Colston in the fourth quarter.