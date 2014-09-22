Seahawks win again as Lions and Giants pull surprises

Sep 21, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) and defensive back Marcus Burley (28) break up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports - RTR475R6

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime this time, but the Super Bowl champions defeated the Denver Broncos again on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s NFL title game.

Running back Marshawn Lynch bulldozed his way into the end zone from six yards out to give the Seahawks a 26-20 victory after the Broncos had rallied from a 17-5 deficit in the fourth quarter.

But there were surprises on the third week of the National Football League season as the Detroit Lions defense overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers, Eli Manning engineered the New York Giants’ first win and the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In other games, the Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 21-0 deficit to scrape past the Rams 34-31 in St. Louis, the New England Patriots defeated the visiting Oakland Raiders 16-9.

Philadelphia and New Orleans also came away with needed wins.

At Detroit, defensive back Don Carey scored on a 40-yard fumble return in the first quarter and running back Reggie Bush had a 26-yard scoring run in the fourth as the Lions beat the Packers 19-7, holding Green Bay to 223 yards total offense.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held to 162 yards and a single touchdown and was sacked twice as he suffered only his second loss to the Lions in 11 career meetings.

“Our defense did an outstanding job of getting off the field all day,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 246 yards on 22 of 34 passing, told reporters.

”Against that group that they were going up against, that was pretty awesome.

“There are going to be times like today where the offense was laboring to put points up and our defense is going to do a great job of getting off the field and holding them to seven. It’s complimentary football.”

Green Bay had won 15 of their previous 17 games against the Lions.

New York’s Manning threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat Houston 30-17, handing the Texans their first loss of the season.

The Giants led 14-0 at halftime, after touchdowns by wide receiver Victor Cruz on a pass from Manning and running back Rashad Jennings’s one-yard run, then withstood a third-quarter rally by the Texans to secure the win.

CARDINALS GO 3-0

Surprise Arizona remained atop the NFC West with their

23-14 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

Back-up quarterback Drew Stanton, who is filling in for the injured Carson Palmer, threw two touchdown passes in the second half as the Cardinals outscored the 49ers 17-0 after intermission to seize the win.

With the victory, the Cardinals joined Philadelphia and Cincinnati as the only 3-0 teams in the NFL.

Carolina had the chance to join the group but they were well beaten 37-19 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger connecting with wide receiver Antonio Brown for two touchdowns.

At Philadelphia, rookie wide receiver Jordan Matthews caught two touchdown passes as the Eagles came from 17-7 down in the second quarter to beat the Washington Redskins 37-34 in a fiery encounter.

Jeremy Maclin, who had 154 yards receiving, helped ensure the win on a 27-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nick Foles with just over seven minutes left as the Eagles won their third successive game.

Foles connected on 27 of 41 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns while Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 427 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a game marred by a fourth-quarter brawl.

The Saints notched their first win of the season with a 20-9 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings with Drew Brees passing for 293 yards, including an 18-yard scoring pass to Marques Colston in the fourth quarter.

In New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered multiple injuries during a truncated 2013 season, scored on a six-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter.

Brady threw for 234 yards as the Patriots improved to 2-1 for the season.