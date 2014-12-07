FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colts on verge of playoffs after beating Browns
#Sports News
December 7, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

Colts on verge of playoffs after beating Browns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 7, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) scrambles during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts scored with seconds to play to avoid an upset as they beat the Cleveland Browns 25-24 to move a step closer to locking up top spot in the AFC South on Sunday.

Quarterback Andrew Luck found T.Y. Hilton for a one-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left to play for the victory as Indianapolis improved to 9-4.

Their top divisional rival, the Houston Texans, also won, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-13 to remain two games behind.

“We struggled early,” said Luck whose team fell behind by 14 points early in the third quarter.

The game-winner was Hilton’s second touchdown of the game as he earlier caught a 42-yard pass from Luck, who had 294 yards passing but was intercepted twice.

The competitive AFC North got even tighter when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 42-21 on the road.

The Bengals (8-4-1) still lead the division, but the Steelers (8-5) and Baltimore Ravens (8-5) are just a half-game behind.

Dec 7, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Colts beat the Browns 25-24. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers scored 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 94-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who caught the ball at the 50-yard line and ran it home.

The Ravens stayed in the playoff picture with a 28-13 road win over the Miami Dolphins, who scored only three points after the first quarter.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25-of-33 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

In the weak NFC South, the Carolina Panthers handed the New Orleans Saints a fourth consecutive home loss, a 41-10 drubbing as Carolina (4-8-1) ended a six-game losing streak.

A wild first quarter melee resulted in Carolina tight end Brandon Williams being ejected for throwing punches.

The altercation started after New Orleans objected to Carolina quarterback Cam Newton’s celebration of a touchdown that put his team 16-0 up.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions continued their solid season with a 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions (9-4) are a half-game behind the Green Bay in the NFC North. The Packers play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
