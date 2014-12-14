Patriots and Colts into postseason, Packers stunned

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after clinching the AFC East title with a 41-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts clinched divisional titles and playoff berths with wins on Sunday while the Green Bay Packers’ five-game winning streak was ended by the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots (11-3) secured their sixth straight AFC East divisional crown with a 41-13 triumph over the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at Foxborough.

New England led 14-13 at the half but turned it on in the third quarter as they racked up 24 points to pull clear.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw both his touchdown passes in the third, finding tight end Rob Gronkowski with a 27-yard pass and then connecting with Julian Edelman for a six-yard score.

Brady completed 21 of 35 passes throwing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the Patriots gained revenge for the opening game loss at Miami.

The divisional title is the 12th New England have won with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Brady.

The Colts came from behind to beat the Houston Texans 17-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium and claim their second consecutive AFC South title.

Dec 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis defeats Houston 17-10.

Kendrick Lewis gave the Texans a first-quarter lead with a 27-yard return after picking off Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck recovered to throw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, while the Texans (7-7) lost their quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick was carted off the field with what was reported to be a suspected broken leg.

Rookie Tom Savage took over for Houston and he too was hurt, in the fourth quarter, before throwing an interception that was picked off by Vontae Davis to secure the win for the Colts (10-4)

Dec 14, 2014; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls an audible against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Bills beat the Packers 21-13.

Luck completed 18 of 34 passes for 187 yards as the Colts earned their fourth division title in six seasons and made the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 years.

The day’s biggest surprise came with the Bills stunning the Packers 21-13 in a game where Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions.

The win keeps the Bills in the AFC wild card hunt and sees the Packers slip to 10-4.

Rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel’s first start for the Cleveland Browns ended in a 30-0 loss to AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, was taunted by Bengals defenders showing him his trademark ‘money’ sign. Manziel was sacked three times as he threw two interceptions and put up just 80 yards on 10 of 18 passing.