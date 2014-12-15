Patriots, Colts, Broncos into postseason, Packers stunned

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after clinching the AFC East title with a 41-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos clinched divisional titles and playoff berths with wins on Sunday while the Green Bay Packers’ five-game winning streak was ended by the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots (11-3) secured their sixth straight AFC East divisional crown with a 41-13 triumph over the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at Foxborough.

New England led 14-13 at the half but turned it on in the third quarter as they racked up 24 points to pull clear.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw both his touchdown passes in the third, finding tight end Rob Gronkowski with a 27-yard pass and then connecting with Julian Edelman for a six-yard score.

Brady completed 21 of 35 passes throwing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the Patriots gained revenge for the opening game loss at Miami.

The divisional title is the 12th New England have won with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Brady.

The Colts came from behind to beat the Houston Texans 17-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium and claim their second consecutive AFC South title.

Kendrick Lewis gave the Texans a first-quarter lead with a 27-yard return after picking off Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck recovered to throw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, while the Texans (7-7) lost their quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick was carted off the field with what was reported to be a suspected broken leg.

Rookie Tom Savage took over for Houston and he too was hurt, in the fourth quarter, before throwing an interception that was picked off by Vontae Davis to secure the win for the Colts (10-4).

Luck completed 18 of 34 passes for 187 yards as the Colts earned their fourth division title in six seasons and made the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 years.

Dec 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis defeats Houston 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

A third AFC playoff slot was taken by the Denver Broncos who won the AFC West title after a 22-10 win over divisional rivals the San Diego Chargers took them to an 11-3 record.

The victory ensures the Broncos, beaten by Seattle in last season’s Super Bowl, will enter the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Quarterback Peyton Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown, despite having to leave the field late in the second quarter to receive treatment for a thigh injury, returning after the interval.

In the much-anticipated NFC West clash in Seattle, defending Super Bowl champions the Seahawks effectively ended the San Francisco 49ers hopes with a 17-7 win.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Running back Marshawn Lynch put up 91 yards on 21 carries and put Seattle ahead with a four yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Seahawks (10-4) now have four straight wins and are locked in battle with the Arizona Cardinals (11-3) for top spot in the division.

The day’s biggest surprise came with the Bills stunning the Packers 21-13 in a game where Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions.

The win keeps the Bills in the AFC wild card hunt and sees the Packers slip to 10-4.

The standout individual performance on Sunday came from New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr who grabbed three touchdown catches as part of a 143-yard performance on 12 receptions in a 24-13 win over the Washington Redskins.

Rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel’s first start for the Cleveland Browns ended in a 30-0 loss to AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, was taunted by Bengals defenders showing him his trademark ‘money’ sign.

Manziel was sacked three times as he threw two interceptions and put up just 80 yards on 10 of 18 passing.

Later on Sunday, the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, locked at 9-4 in the NFC East, clash in Philadelphia.