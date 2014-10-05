Cowboys edge Texans in OT, Ravens lose to Colts

Oct 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dwayne Harris (17) is tackled by Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) on a punt return in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat Houston 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys kept their winning streak going with a tense overtime victory while the Baltimore Ravens had their run come to an abrupt halt on a Sunday of thrilling National Football League comebacks and surprises.

Quarterback Tony Romo threw for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Cowboys scraped past the Houston Texans 20-17, kicker Dan Bailey administering the finishing touch with a 49-yard field goal five minutes into extra time.

Bailey had missed an earlier attempt from 53 yards with just three seconds left in regulation and his overtime conversion earned Dallas (4-1) its first four-game winning streak since 2011.

The Ravens, who had won their last three games, slipped to a 20-13 defeat at the hands of the Colts in Indianapolis in a key American Football Conference matchup.

Colts signal caller Andrew Luck threw his 14th touchdown pass of the season and also scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Luck completed 32 of 49 passes for 312 yards and was intercepted twice.

The Philadelphia Eagles, fielding their fourth different offensive lineup in five games, held off a late comeback by the St. Louis Rams to win 34-28 and improve to 4-1.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles connected on 24 of 37 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while his opposite number, Austin Davis, threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

In other games, the New York Giants rode a strong final quarter to surge past the Atlanta Falcons 30-20 and the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-2 for the season with a 17-9 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The unbeaten Cincinnati Bengals aim for a fourth straight win when they visit the New England Patriots in Sunday’s late game.