Flacco throws five TDs as top quarterbacks enjoy wins

Oct 12, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Joe Flacco threw five touchdown passes, four of them in a remarkable first quarter, as the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-17 on a day when the league’s elite quarterbacks came up big.

Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns as the New England Patriots beat AFC East divisional rivals Buffalo 37-22 while Peyton Manning’s three touchdown passes helped the Denver Broncos defeat the New York Jets 31-17.

Aaron Rodgers’ third touchdown in Miami was a game-winner with three seconds left on the clock as the Green Bay Packers beat the Dolphins 27-24 in a thriller.

The Ravens move to 4-2 on the season after a one-sided victory in Tampa where Flacco took full advantage of a depleted Bucs secondary.

Flacco found Torrey Smith with touchdown passes twice in the opening six minutes and the game was over as a contest when Flacco found Steve Smith on a 56-yard touchdown pass at the start of the second quarter for the Ravens’ fifth touchdown in 16:03 minutes – the fastest five-touchdown performance since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Flacco finished with 21 of 29 passes completed, throwing for 306 yards and the five scores as Lovie Smith’s trouble Tampa Bay fell to 1-5.

Early season talk about the decline of the New England Patriots and their quarterback looks a little premature after Bill Belichick’s team took sole control of the AFC East, moving to 4-2, after their win at Buffalo.

Brady sealed the victory with a 56-yard pass to Brandon LaFell, the wide receivers’ second touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and finished with 361 passing yards.

Oct 12, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) celebrates as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-17 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

Manning continues to close in on Brett Favre’s record of 508 NFL career touchdowns with the Broncos quarterback now on 506. Manning found Julius Thomas twice for scores as he threw for 237 yards.

Packers quarterback Rodgers showed his class throughout Green Bay’s win at Miami but the Dolphins almost ran out winners after a spirited second half display.

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled in the first half, throwing two interceptions, but touchdowns from receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Lamar Miller and wide receiver Mike Wallace gave Miami a 24-17 lead.

But a Mason Crosby field goal brought Green Bay in sight and some poor clock management from Miami allowed the Packers a chance with the final drive of the game which Rodgers accepted gleefully -- finding Andrew Quarless with a four-yard pass into the corner to win the game.

Cincinnati kicker Mike Nugent missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of overtime as the Bengals tied 37-37 with the Carolina Panthers. Both teams had scored field goals in overtime.

The Steelers have dominated Cleveland during the Ben Roethlisberger era but the Browns enjoyed just their second win over the Pittsburgh quarterback thanks to their running game.

Ben Tate rushed for two touchdowns and Isaiah Crowell another as Cleveland ran out a 31-10 win over their rivals.

Defending Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks were hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a later game.