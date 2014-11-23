Packers take control of NFC North as Pats tame Lions

Nov 23, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway (52) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) during the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. The Packers defeated the Vikings 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Running back Eddie Lacy scored two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards as the Green Bay Packers took sole control of the NFC North with a 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was again without a turnover as he threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Lacy.

The Packers move to 8-3 on the season giving them top spot in the division after the Detroit Lions fell 34-9 to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots’ win was their seventh straight and their 15th consecutive at home. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns and 349 yards while running back LeGarrette Blount rushed in two scores and put up 78 yards on 12 carries.

Nov 23, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium. The Packers defeated the Vikings 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ impressive campaign continued as a 37- yard field goal from Billy Cundiff at game’s end gave them a 26-24 win at the Atlanta Falcons and moved them to 7-4.

The Cincinnati Bengals remain just ahead of the Browns in the AFC North after they won 22-13 against the Texans in Houston.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green had 121 yards receiving and quarterback Andy Dalton threw for one touchdown and 233 yards although he also threw an interception in the third quarter which was returned 60 yards for a score by Texans corner Johnathan Joseph.

The Indianapolis Colts took advantage of Houston’s loss to move clear in the AFC South (7-4) after a comfortable 23-2 win over struggling Jacksonville.

In the NFC East, Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez had another good day, passing for 307 yards and a touchdown as Philadelphia (8-3) beat the Tennessee Titans 43-24.