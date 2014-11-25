Bills punish Jets in Detroit

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills overcame the loss of home ground advantage and a lack of practice to trounce the New York Jets 38-3 in Detroit on Monday.
The Bills were forced to move the game from its original Sunday slot in Buffalo after a huge snowstorm earlier in the week that created public safety issues and prevented the team from practicing.
The win at Detroit’s indoor Ford Field pushed Buffalo to a 6-5 record, within a game of the current sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture, while the Jets dropped to 2-9.
Quarterback Kyle Orton threw two touchdowns as part of his 230 yards while wide receiver Robert Woods contributed 118 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bills.
Woods’ opening score was followed by a Jets field goal but that first quarter kick by Nick Folk was the only time New York troubled the scoreboard as the Bills turned a 14-3 halftime lead into a rout.
