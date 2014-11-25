FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bills punish Jets in Detroit
November 25, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bills punish Jets in Detroit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass under pressure by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams (94) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half at Ford Field. Bills beat the Jets 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills overcame the loss of home ground advantage and a lack of practice to trounce the New York Jets 38-3 in Detroit on Monday.

The Bills were forced to move the game from its original Sunday slot in Buffalo after a huge snowstorm earlier in the week that created public safety issues and prevented the team from practicing.

The win at Detroit’s indoor Ford Field pushed Buffalo to a 6-5 record, within a game of the current sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture, while the Jets dropped to 2-9.

Quarterback Kyle Orton threw two touchdowns as part of his 230 yards while wide receiver Robert Woods contributed 118 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bills.

Woods’ opening score was followed by a Jets field goal but that first quarter kick by Nick Folk was the only time New York troubled the scoreboard as the Bills turned a 14-3 halftime lead into a rout.

Writing by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

