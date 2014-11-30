Chargers shock Ravens with last-minute touchdown

Nov 30, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Diego Chargers stunned the Baltimore Ravens 34-33 with a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring the game-winner with seconds to play, on a Sunday when Cincinnati was the only AFC North team to win.

The Chargers (8-4 in the AFC West) trailed 30-20 with about six minutes remaining before Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen and after a Baltimore field goal, found Eddie Royal for another with just 38 seconds left.

Rivers’ rally dropped Baltimore (7-5) further behind first-place Cincinnati (8-3-1). AFC North contenders Pittsburgh (7-5) and Cleveland (7-5) also suffered defeats.

Cincinnati’s Bengals squeaked past Tampa Bay 14-13 after climbing out of a 10-0 hole.

A.J. Green caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to put the visiting Bengals ahead for good.

Tampa Bay drove into field goal range on their final possession but a pair of penalties pushed them back and ended their chances.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to New Orleans 35-32 as the Saints’ Drew Brees threw five touchdown passes.

Cleveland was knocked off by Buffalo 26-10. In the defeat, Browns rookie backup quarterback Johnny Manziel took over for ineffective starter Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter.

The first-round draft choice finished a long drive with a 10-yard run for a touchdown, potentially creating a quarterback controversy moving forward.

In Indianapolis, Andrew Luck tossed five touchdowns passes and the Colts (8-4) steamrolled Washington 49-27 to stay atop the AFC South.

The Redskins were playing their first game since benching struggling quarterback Robert Griffin III, and replacement Colt McCoy threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

AFC South rival Houston (6-6) remained two games behind Indianapolis with 45-21 rout of Tennessee as J.J. Watt caught another touchdown pass.

In another lopsided affair, the St. Louis Rams blasted Oakland 52-0.

Running back Tre Mason rushed for two scores and caught a pass for another for the Rams (5-7) while Oakland (1-11) committed five turnovers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their second win of the season by dealing the New York Giants their seventh straight defeat. The Jaguars trailed 21-0 before rallying behind rookie quarterback Blake Bortles.