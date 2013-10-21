Rams quarterback Bradford, Colts' Wayne out for season

Oct 13, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford (8) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne will miss the remainder of the National Football League season with knee injuries, their teams said on Monday.

Both were injured in Sunday’s games.

“An MRI conducted late Sunday evening confirmed that… Bradford suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL),” the Rams said on their website.

Bradford, 25, suffered the injury when he was shoved near the sideline during the Rams’ loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Wayne, Indianapolis’ top receiver with 38 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns, tore his right ACL during Sunday’s win over Denver, the Colts said.

“This one stings,” said coach Chuck Pagano. “You just don’t replace guys like 87, but he’ll be back.”

Wayne, 34, has played in 189 consecutive games, the longest streak by an active NFL player and just 10 short of the league record for consecutive appearances.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are expected to be without quarterback Jay Cutler for at least a month.

“Cutler is expected to miss at least four weeks with a torn groin muscle,” the team said on its website.

Cutler was injured during Chicago’s loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He will be replaced by Josh McCown.

The Philadelphia Eagles also lost quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday.

The Eagles confirmed on Monday that Foles sustained a concussion in Dallas’ victory and must go through the league’s post-concussion protocol before returning to action.

Philadelphia’s No. 1 quarterback Michael Vick is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. There is no word when he will return.