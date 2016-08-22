FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: League tightens clarification on injury reports
August 22, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

NFL: League tightens clarification on injury reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Redskins defensive back Dashaun Phillips (35) is injured during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The NFL has opted to drop the "probable" designation in injury reports ahead of games, bringing more clarity to the availability of players and their chances of taking the field, the league announced on Sunday.

Under the new guidelines, three classifications will be used prior to games: "questionable" for those whose availability is uncertain, "doubtful" for those unlikely to play and "out" for those who will definitely not play.

The NFL had previously utilized the "probable" category for those that had a 75 percent chance of taking part, though the tag was used loosely as gamesmanship by teams in instances where players were certain to take the field.

Under the changes implemented at the request of the Competition Committee, if an injured player is certain to play he cannot be placed on the game status report.

In addition, a change has been made to the midweek practice report, removing the "out" category.

Practice injury report designations will be limited to "full participation" for players who took 100 percent of their normal reps, "limited participation" for players who took less than their full allotment of reps and "did not participate."

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

