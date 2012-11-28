FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguars claim defensive end Babin off waivers
November 28, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

Jaguars claim defensive end Babin off waivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Jacksonville Jaguars took advantage of their poor record in a bid to improve their pass rush as they claimed former Eagles defensive end Jason Babin off waivers, the National Football League team said on Wednesday.

Eight teams placed a claim on Babin, who was cut by Philadelphia on Tuesday, and the Jaguars were awarded the two-time Pro Bowl player by virtue of having the worst record (2-9).

The Jaguars will be responsible for the remaining $1.69 million of Babin’s 2012 salary. They will also inherit the terms of the rest of his deal, which calls for $4.225 million in 2013.

Philadelphia, mired in a seven-game losing streak, said they released Babin in order to take a closer look at their younger players.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

