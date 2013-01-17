Struggling Jaguars name Bradley as new head coach

(Reuters) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as their new head coach, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

Bradley, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach in 2006. He served as linebackers coach for the next two seasons before joining a Seahawks team he twice helped reach the playoffs.

“It was just a matter of time before Gus Bradley became a head coach in the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars are extremely fortunate that Gus will be on our sidelines for many years to come,” Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell, who was hired last week, said in a statement.

“Gus more than met every criteria we insisted on from our new head coach, and his intangibles and leadership abilities are exceptional. Gus is who the Jaguars need now and in the future.”

Bradley replaces Mike Mularkey, who was fired last week shortly after the Jaguars finished the 2012 season with a 2-14 record that was tied for the worst record in the NFL.

“(Jaguars owner) Shad Khan and Dave Caldwell expect to win, and that’s what I wanted to hear,” said Bradley. “That’s why I am coming to Jacksonville - to win a Super Bowl.”