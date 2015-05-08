Jaguars' top pick Fowler hurts knee, may be loss for season

(Reuters) - Pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., the Jacksonville Jaguars’ top draft pick, sustained a torn ACL in the team’s first rookie minicamp practice on Friday and is expected to miss the 2015 season, the NFL team said.
The loss of Fowler, the third overall pick in the NFL draft, was a devastating blow for the Jaguars, who are hoping to rebound from a 3-13 season in the AFC South.
Fowler, who played at the University of Florida, went down holding his left knee while rushing the passer in a team drill.
He left the field with the help of trainers.
The rookie was set to see major time for Jacksonville, furnishing their young defense with a high-energy, edge rusher.
