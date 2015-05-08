FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguars' top pick Fowler hurts knee, may be loss for season
#Sports News
May 8, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Jaguars' top pick Fowler hurts knee, may be loss for season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Dante Fowler, Jr (Florida) is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number three overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., the Jacksonville Jaguars’ top draft pick, sustained a torn ACL in the team’s first rookie minicamp practice on Friday and is expected to miss the 2015 season, the NFL team said.

The loss of Fowler, the third overall pick in the NFL draft, was a devastating blow for the Jaguars, who are hoping to rebound from a 3-13 season in the AFC South.

Fowler, who played at the University of Florida, went down holding his left knee while rushing the passer in a team drill.

He left the field with the help of trainers.

The rookie was set to see major time for Jacksonville, furnishing their young defense with a high-energy, edge rusher.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
