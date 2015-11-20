Late Thomas touchdown leads Jaguars over Titans

Nov 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Davon House (31) celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Jacksonville Jaguars used a 63-yard punt return by Rashad Greene followed by a short touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Julius Thomas to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Greene, playing in his first game since returning from injured reserve, returned a Tennessee punt to the Titans 5-yard line with 3:34 left in the game.

On the first play, Bortles connected with Thomas from five yards out. Jason Myers, who kicked four field goals in the game, added the extra point to give the Jaguars a 16-13 lead.

On Tennessee’s next play, Phillip Supernaw fumbled after making a catch and the Davon House recovered for the Jaguars at the 29-yard line.

The Jaguars could not move the ball and Myers added his fourth field goal.

Tennessee had one final opportunity with quarterback Marcus Mariota moving the team from his 20 to the Jaguars’ 23-yard line with five seconds left. But on the last play of the game, Jaguars defensive end Andre Branch sacked him.

The first half was a battle of field goals as neither team could reach the end zone in the first 30 minutes.

Tennessee got on the scoreboard first, taking their opening drive to the Jaguars’ 29-yard line, where it stalled. Ryan Succop converted on a 47-yard field goal to give the Titans the early lead.

After going three-and-out on their opening series, the Jaguars put together a 73-yard drive to the Tennessee 13-yard line, but a third-down pass was thrown away by Bortles.

Nov 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass during the first quarter of a football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Myers then hit on a 31-yard field goal.

Tennessee answered by marching to the Jaguars’ 32, but a third-down pass by Mariota was incomplete. Succop then converted on his second field goal of the half, this one from 49 yards out to make it a 6-3 Titans lead.

Jacksonville’s best chance to reach the end zone came late in the half.

Nov 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the second quarter of a football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A 38-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Robinson gave the Jaguars a first down on the 13-yard line. Two running plays netted 7 yards to the 6-yard line, but Bortles was sacked by linebacker Brian Orakpo for a 9-yard loss.

Myers then tied the game at 6-6 with a 32-yard field goal.

It was more of the same in the third quarter. For the third time in the game, the Jaguars drove into the red zone but had to settle for a field goal.

They took the opening drive of the half from the 20 to the 7-yard line. But three consecutive runs by running back Denard Robinson gained just 5 yards, and the Jaguars had to settle for another Myers field goal.

It gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game at 9-6.

Tennessee then became the first team to make it to the end zone. The Titans put together an 81-yard march, including two pass-interference penalties against the Jaguars for 48 yards, in five plays.

Mariota surprised the Jaguars by keeping on a run around left end from 23 yards out for the touchdown, giving the Titans a 13-9 lead with 5:22 left in the third quarter.