Jaguars' Knighton fined $25,000 for roughing Luck

(Reuters) - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton has been fined $25,000 by the National Football League for a severe hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, the league said on Friday.

Knighton was penalized for unnecessary roughness after making helmet-to-helmet contact with Luck, who was defenseless on the play during the Colts’ 27-10 win on November 8, a league spokesman said.

Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes was fined $21,000 for roughing the passer, having struck Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert in the same game.