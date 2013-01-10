FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mularkey fired as Jaguars head coach
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 10, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Mularkey fired as Jaguars head coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey smiles while on the field during warm-ups their pre-season NFL football game against the New York Giants in Jacksonville, Florida August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

(Reuters) - Mike Mularkey was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after one season in charge, the National Football team said on Thursday.

”I informed Mike today that he will not return as head coach of the Jaguars,“ said Jaguars newly hired general manager David Caldwell in a statement. ”I know Mike well and do not want anyone to misinterpret the rationale behind my decision.

“Mike is an excellent coach and I am sure he will succeed in his next stop in the NFL. However, I must do what I believe is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars and immediately explore every avenue possible to turn our football team around.”

Jacksonville finished last season with a franchise worst mark of 2-14, matching the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s worst record.

The Jaguars closed out the campaign with a five game losing streak - winning just once in their final 13 contests.

Mularkey, who was also head coach of the Buffalo Bills for two losing seasons (2004-05), becomes the eighth NFL head coach to be sacked since the end of the regular season.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.