Mularkey fired as Jaguars head coach

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey smiles while on the field during warm-ups their pre-season NFL football game against the New York Giants in Jacksonville, Florida August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

(Reuters) - Mike Mularkey was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after one season in charge, the National Football team said on Thursday.

”I informed Mike today that he will not return as head coach of the Jaguars,“ said Jaguars newly hired general manager David Caldwell in a statement. ”I know Mike well and do not want anyone to misinterpret the rationale behind my decision.

“Mike is an excellent coach and I am sure he will succeed in his next stop in the NFL. However, I must do what I believe is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars and immediately explore every avenue possible to turn our football team around.”

Jacksonville finished last season with a franchise worst mark of 2-14, matching the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s worst record.

The Jaguars closed out the campaign with a five game losing streak - winning just once in their final 13 contests.

Mularkey, who was also head coach of the Buffalo Bills for two losing seasons (2004-05), becomes the eighth NFL head coach to be sacked since the end of the regular season.