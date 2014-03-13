FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jets snap up free agent Decker to aid struggling offense
March 13, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Jets snap up free agent Decker to aid struggling offense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Jets have agreed a deal with free agent Eric Decker, plucking the wide receiver away from the AFC Champion Denver Broncos, the team announced Wednesday.

Decker will sign a contract worth $36.25 million over five years with $15 million in guarantees, according to local reports.

Decker, who turns 27 on Saturday, was a member of Denver’s record-breaking offense last season that set an NFL mark for points in a season and reached the Super Bowl.

With quarterback Peyton Manning throwing to him, Decker set individual career-highs with 87 receptions and 1,288 yards.

The Jets, on the other hand, were one of the worst offenses in the NFL and are looking to build with second-year quarterback Geno Smith.

Writing by Jahmal Corner. Editing by Patrick Johnston

