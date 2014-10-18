Jets gain speedy Harvin in trade with Seahawks

Oct 12, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin (11) during pre game warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Jets have acquired speedy but injury-prone wide receiver Percy Harvin from the Seattle Seahawks in a bid to turn around their slumping season, the National Football League team said on Saturday.

The Super Bowl champion Seahawks will receive an undisclosed draft choice in return.

“Percy is a versatile, dynamic player who has been productive on offense and special teams,” Jets general manager John Idzik said in a statement on the team website. “We’re excited about adding him to the Jets.”

The Jets are hoping the 26-year-old’s speed and versatility will be a boost for a team that has lost six consecutive games to fall to 1-6.

A receiver and kick return specialist, Harvin had played in only six games for the Seahawks since being acquired in 2013. He underwent hip surgery last year, missing all but one regular season game, but came back to score on a 87-yard kickoff return in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl romp over the Denver Broncos.

He had caught 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown in five games for the Seahawks this year, but had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at St. Louis with a thigh injury.

“We are constantly evaluating our team and believe at this time, that this is in our best interest to move the team forward,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement.

The Seahawks had paid dearly for the 2009 first-round draft choice in 2013, giving up a first-round, seventh-round and future third-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Harvin.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with Minnesota and had his best season in 2011 when he caught 87 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns.