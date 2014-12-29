FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jets fire coach Ryan and general manager Idzik
December 29, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Jets fire coach Ryan and general manager Idzik

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan watches on the sidelines during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, in a file photo taken December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Jets have fired head coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik after a 4-12 season, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Ryan had been in charge for six years but the team failed to make the playoffs for the last four seasons.

“After extensive thought and reflection about the current state of our football team, this morning I informed Rex Ryan and John Idzik that they will not be returning for the 2015 season,” said Jets chairman and CEO Woody Johnson.

An outspoken coach with a lively personality, Ryan made a good start to his reign by reaching two successive AFC Championship games but his side were beaten on both occassions.

With a lack of stability in the quarterback position, the Jets failed to post a winning record in the past four seasons and Ryan’s departure had looked inevitable.

Idzik was general manager for two years but received criticism for his draft choices.

Johnson said former Washington Redskins and Houston Texans general manager Charley Casserly and former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf would help search for replacements for Ryan and Idzik.

“We will consider all options to improve the Jets,” said Johnson.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
